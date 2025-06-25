WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom homan | ice | nyc | donald trump | zohran mamdani

Homan to Newsmax: Mamdani Won't Keep ICE Out of NYC

By    |   Wednesday, 25 June 2025 08:04 PM EDT

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Wednesday that New York City's presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, "won't stop" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from coming to the city.

Mamdani on Tuesday said he would use his power to "reject Donald Trump's fascism" and "stop ICE agents from deporting our neighbors."

"Well, good luck with that," Homan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I mean, matter of fact, the president made it clear we're going to double down and triple down [on] sanctuary cities. And why is that? It isn't to attack blue cities. It's because they're [a] sanctuary city.

"We know for a fact they're releasing public safety threats and national security threats back to the streets every day. They won't work with us. So where do we know there's a problem? We know there's a problem in New York. So, we're going to send more resources to New York.

"We're going to send more officers to flood the zone in the neighborhoods. And if we can't find them in the neighborhood, then we'll go to worksites, we'll flood the zone and worksite. We'll increase worksite [enforcement] by tenfold. He's not going to stop us.

"I mean, federal law trumps him every time. And look, if he wants to shut down ICE detention facility in New York, fine. We'll put him on an airplane. We'll detain him someplace else. If he wants to remove these people away from their families and attorneys, so be it.

"You know, what he needs to understand is ICE agents aren't making this up. They're enforcing the laws enacted by Congress. As a legislator, he should understand that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Wednesday that New York City's presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, "won't stop" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from coming to the city.
tom homan, ice, nyc, donald trump, zohran mamdani
415
2025-04-25
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 08:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved