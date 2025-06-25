Homan to Newsmax: Mamdani Won't Keep ICE Out of NYC

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Wednesday that New York City's presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, "won't stop" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from coming to the city.

Mamdani on Tuesday said he would use his power to "reject Donald Trump's fascism" and "stop ICE agents from deporting our neighbors."

"Well, good luck with that," Homan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I mean, matter of fact, the president made it clear we're going to double down and triple down [on] sanctuary cities. And why is that? It isn't to attack blue cities. It's because they're [a] sanctuary city.

"We know for a fact they're releasing public safety threats and national security threats back to the streets every day. They won't work with us. So where do we know there's a problem? We know there's a problem in New York. So, we're going to send more resources to New York.

"We're going to send more officers to flood the zone in the neighborhoods. And if we can't find them in the neighborhood, then we'll go to worksites, we'll flood the zone and worksite. We'll increase worksite [enforcement] by tenfold. He's not going to stop us.

"I mean, federal law trumps him every time. And look, if he wants to shut down ICE detention facility in New York, fine. We'll put him on an airplane. We'll detain him someplace else. If he wants to remove these people away from their families and attorneys, so be it.

"You know, what he needs to understand is ICE agents aren't making this up. They're enforcing the laws enacted by Congress. As a legislator, he should understand that."

