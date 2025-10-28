Tom Homan to Newsmax: Administration 'Lockstep' in Deportation Goals

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration is dramatically stepping up interior enforcement and deportations, even as media reports suggest a power shift at the Department of Homeland Security.

Senior DHS sources reportedly alleged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement field chiefs in several cities could be replaced with Border Patrol officials to accelerate removals.

There also is a report about a rift in DHS, with Homan and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on one side, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino, commander in charge of U.S. Border Patrol, on another.

Homan did not address the reports directly on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" but said the administration is in "lockstep" in its goal of finding and deporting illegal immigrants.

"We've all been pushing for more arrests, more deportations," he said.

"I said from Day One, I don't think DHS or Secretary Noem disagrees with, is the president wants to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats.

"I've also said from Day One that if you're in the country legally, you're not off the table.

"Prioritization doesn't mean you forget about everybody else.

"So, the results speak for themselves.

This administration is in lockstep, and we're doing what President Trump promised the American people we would do to make this country safer by removing public safety threats," Homan said.

The border czar touted what he called a record year for enforcement.

The administration will reach roughly 600,000 deportations by year's end, and Homan credited "1,000 arrest teams" for prompting roughly 1.5 million illegals to self-deport.

He also said the administration is hiring thousands of new deportation officers and expanding detention capacity — assertions consistent with funding provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that backstopped ICE with new beds, transport contracts, and hiring authority.

Homan said the OBBB funding will let ICE hire more deportation officers, increase transportation contracts and provide places to hold detainees while removal logistics are arranged.

He predicted removals will accelerate as new staff come on line.

Asked whether everyone who entered under the Biden administration can be removed during the remainder of Trump's second term, Homan said flatly: "We'll give it one hell of a shot."

