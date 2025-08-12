Homan to Newsmax: Newsom Won't Stop President Trump

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Tuesday that California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom won't be able to stop President Donald Trump's border enforcement policies.

Homan told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that "Gov. Newsom is not going to stop President Trump and the men and women of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and the men and women of the Border Patrol from doing their job."

Newsom has been critical of Trump and his border management policies. After Trump deployed of the military to help state and local police with enforcement, the state of California sued. The case is being heard this week in federal court.

Homan said Newsom should be thanking the president, not trying to hamper his enforcement of federal immigration law.

"Bottom line is Gov. Newsom should be thanking ICE agents for taking thousands of public safety threats off the streets of California," he said.

Homan said it raises the question of who Newsom is protecting.

"He's the governor of that state. His number one responsibility is the safety and security of his communities. So he should be shoulder to shoulder with us on this," he said.

Homan said the immigration enforcement protest riots around Los Angeles in June prompted Trump to order the National Guard into action. Estimates put damage from the riots at nearly $20 million.

"Look at the number of public safety threats we've taken out of California. President Trump rescued California," he said.

Not all of those arrested for immigration violations are pretty criminals. ICE reported last week that a California resident was arrested on charges of supporting international terrorism. A suspected bomb was recovered during the arrest.

