Homan to Newsmax: D.C. Crime Defenders Think We're 'Idiots'

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Monday that the people trying to peddle the story of a safer Washington, D.C., are the same ones who said the border was secure under the Biden administration: "They think we're idiots."

If it's so safe, Homan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," go walk the Washington streets after dark "and see how that works out for you."

Homan joined Newsmax hours after President Donald Trump and administration officials announced placing the Washington police under federal control and ordering the National Guard to the nation's capital to reduce crime, declaring a public safety emergency.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed back, claiming the city's at a "30-year violent crime low." Media outlets on the left followed with reports of "data" to back Bowser's claim.

"I've been in law enforcement for 40 years. I won't transit D.C. without a gun," Homan said. "And any of these reporters said the crime rate is way down and it's safer than they say, I dare any of them: Walk the streets of D.C. after dark. If it's that safe, go ahead and do it, and see how that works out for you."

Homan was asked who is pushing a narrative that those who live and work in Washington know to be false.

"It's the same people that said the border was secure as you and I watched thousands of people cross the border every day. They think we're idiots," Homan said.

"So, you know, anybody that transits D.C., works in D.C., or lives in D.C., they know the truth. And just like the ones who were smart, we knew the border was not secure. We knew the border's a historic crisis.

"So, you know, the lies, the lies, the lies. They think if they lie enough, people start believing them. But Americans are smarter," he added.

