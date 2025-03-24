Homan to Newsmax: We'll Return to Boston to Remove Illegals

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, told Newsmax on Monday that his team will keep returning to Boston "again and again" until every criminal illegal alien posing a public safety threat is removed, after a recent sweep that netted 370 apprehensions.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," the former director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said his team followed through on a pledge he made at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year.

"I kept my promise," Homan said. "I said at CPAC, I was going to go to Boston and bring hell with me. And that's what we did. We went to Boston and brought hell to the illegal aliens who raped children, that traffic in drugs, and traffic in weapons. Four that we arrested up there were murderers."

Federal authorities recently apprehended 370 people in the Boston area as part of an enforcement operation targeting noncitizens with serious criminal records. Homan said the mission was part of a larger commitment to public safety.

"We kept President Trump's promise," he said. "We will continue addressing public safety threats every day across this country."

Homan criticized Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, saying her policies make the city less safe and force federal officers into more dangerous conditions.

"She should make it more difficult because, you know, rather, she makes it more dangerous," Homan said. "Rather than arresting an illegal alien public safety threat, criminal, letting us arrest them inside of a county jail — when they're done with them — they release them back into the public. They release a public safety threat back into the public. That's just dumb, first of all."

According to Homan, the city's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement means his teams are forced to arrest targets in the streets, increasing the risk for officers, residents and the suspects themselves.

"She forced us to go to the neighborhood, which put the officers at great risk, puts the community at great risk," he said. "When you release a public safety threat back into the community to reoffend, that puts the community at great risk. It puts the officers at great risk. It puts the alien at great risk because anything can happen during a street arrest."

Homan said public officials should prioritize safety over politics.

"As a mayor, I would think her number one responsibility is the protection of her communities and to remove public safety threats from those communities," he said. "That's not what she's doing. But we'll do it for her. She can stay on the side. Get out of the way. We'll come and do it."

He said his task force will continue its work across the region.

"We pulled it off last week," Homan said. "We won't pull it off again and again and again and again until every public safety threat, illegal alien, every national security threat, illegal alien is eradicated from Massachusetts. We're going to keep going back."

