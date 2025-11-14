Tom Homan to Newsmax: 'Fake Media' Obscures Border Success of 1st 300 Days

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man for border security and mass deportations, told Newsmax on Friday that the administration's first 300 days have produced historic results on illegal immigration — but the White House still faces a major challenge in communicating those accomplishments to millions of Americans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Homan contrasted Trump's record on "Finnerty" with the surge of illegal immigration under President Joe Biden.

The border czar pointed to days when more than 13,000 migrants crossed the southern border during the Biden years compared with what he described as just 131 encounters in the latest data he saw Friday — and "not a single one" released into the country.

"We went from 13,000 to 131," said Homan, appearing as part of Newsmax's exclusive "Trump 300" special that explored the first 300 days of the president's second term.

"Thank God" former Vice President Kamala Harris didn't win the election, he said, "or we'd have unprecedented numbers still coming across."

Homan credited Trump, not himself, for the reversal.

He said Trump's day 1 executive orders, aggressive regulatory shifts, and direction to Border Patrol agents to fully enforce immigration law ended what he called the "taxicab driver" role forced on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the previous administration.

He also said ICE is sending a message to the world by detaining and deporting illegal immigrants rather than releasing them.

"That means less aliens are dying. Cartels are losing billions of dollars," Homan said.

"ICE has a lot to do for why we have the most secure border in the history of this nation."

Homan said the majority of people ICE arrests are either criminal offenders, national-security risks, or fugitives who ignored final removal orders after due process.

He said critics frequently highlight cases of long-term residents with U.S.-citizen children while ignoring the broader picture of mass illegal entry under Biden.

"Remember, these 10.5 million people that came across during Biden — they cheated. They cheated the system," Homan said.

"They put themselves in front of the line, ahead of millions of people who are taking their tests, doing their background investigations, paying the fees to be part of the greatest nation on Earth.

"These people are asylum-seeker frauds, and they cheated the system," he said.

Asked why support for deportations remains divided despite high-profile ICE operations — including this week's Operation Dirtbag, which led to the arrest of 230 illegal immigrants, 150 of whom were sexual predators — Homan blamed misinformation.

"They're listening to the fake media," he said, accusing some lawmakers and governors of comparing ICE officers to "Nazis" and the "gestapo." He said such rhetoric turns public opinion against the agency's work.

Homan said Americans should "go to ICE.gov and CBP.gov" and review the numbers themselves.

"Every day we're out there doing these great operations," he said. "It shows Trump being successful."

