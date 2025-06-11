UN Aid Chief to Newsmax: US Must Not Abandon Humanitarian Efforts

U.N. Humanitarian Aid chief Tom Fletcher made his case Wednesday on Newsmax about why taxpayers should continue to fund his organization’s worldwide efforts.

President Donald Trump in January issued an executive order calling for all foreign aid to be reevaluated, prompting Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pause U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development for review.

The U.S. is the largest single donor of aid globally, according to the U.N., distributing $72 billion in assistance in 2023 while also providing more than 40% of all humanitarian aid accounted for by the U.N. in 2024.

Congress is also considering a package to rescind $8.3 billion in federal funding from foreign aid programs such as USAID. Fletcher’s agency reportedly said in April it is cutting its staff operating in more than 60 countries by 20% because of "brutal cuts" in funding that have left it with a nearly $60 million shortfall.

"There is a shortage, and we are overstretched," Fletcher told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"We're underfunded and we're literally under attack. … It's like we're driving out toward the fire [in a fire engine] and we've got not much water in the tank. And people are shooting at us.

"Last year was the deadliest year ever to be a humanitarian, to be in our world. Our own humanitarians were hurt and killed, over 300. So, these are our colleagues and our friends, our family, our humanitarian family.

"But I think we've got to make the case afresh to the voters, to the public, to the taxpayers, because it's ultimately their generosity. American generosity over decades has saved hundreds of millions of lives. And that is real American leadership in the world. And the world looks to America for that leadership.

"But I'd also say, look, obviously, for me, there's an ethical reason for doing this. There's a reason to do it because it's the right thing to do to help people who don't have food and medicine and shelter."

Fletcher, who stoked controversy last month by accusing Israel of "deliberately" blocking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip — a claim Israel vehemently denied — said there also is a pragmatic reason for humanitarian aid funding.

"Unless you deal with these fires overseas, they come in your direction," he said.

"We've seen it with economic crises. We've seen it with high levels of migration. We've seen it with high levels of terrorism. And so somehow we need America out there in the world doing that.

"I think that that generosity to the world, that leadership ultimately does buy you … it's great for the national brand, as well. It has a real impact.

"The danger as well is if you vacate that space that other countries will try to fill it. And so, I hope that the American people will continue to respond with that same generosity."

