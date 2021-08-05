Tom Fitton to Newsmax: Emails Raise More Questions on Ashli Babbitt's Death

Judicial Watch, which has filed a lawsuit seeking details in the questions surrounding the death of Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, has obtained a trove of emails containing more than 1,000 pages, and organization president Tom Fitton tells Newsmax the information raises questions about the delays in reporting details of the Air Force veteran's death.

He also told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Wednesday, while breaking down the emails, that the delays make one wonder if the real issue is politics and an attempt to keep information back until after the impeachment of former President Donald Trump on charges of incitement of an insurrection.

"It is a scandal of epic proportions that we still don't have basic information about the only person who died via homicide on Jan. 6," Fitton said. "In theory, we shouldn't have to sue for information like this but because there's this, how is it you would describe it as anything other than a cover-up ... was the Trump impeachment one of the reasons they withheld information from the American people about how all these people died?"

The emails received show, in part, that a medical examiner in the case requested Babbitt's body be cremated just two days after it was received, and that her fingerprint records had been sent to an undeliverable email address that resulted in an error message being returned that was written in Chinese characters.

Babbitt was the only person killed at the Capitol, said Fitton, but "remember there were three others who died of natural causes. What's going on, that's what I want to know and that's why we're (suing them)."

Fitton also pointed out Wednesday that the identity of the person who shot and killed Babbitt has not been revealed, and that one would think more information would have been released by now about her death, including the decision to cremate her body so quickly.

"It struck me as odd," Fitton said. "Maybe the family requested it and they accommodated the family's request on their behalf, I don't know. But this was an active investigation. They hadn't determined the cause or manner of death, but applying for the cremation doesn't necessarily mean the cremation took place."

Further, the matter of who shot Babbitt should be public information by now, said Fitton, also noting that the reports on the cause of death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were also delayed, said Fitton, "and we only got that after we sued, and the public disclosure of his manner of death was not a homicide, but natural causes."

The emails received also show that investigators were communicating with the office of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, said Fitten.

"Why was the mayor's office involved in a criminal potentially murder investigation depending on what the conclusions were?" he said.

He added that people on the left are saying that Babbitt was shot while "doing something seemingly illegal," but "that's not the way the rule of law is supposed to work."

"I want the investigative report about how that how that shooting took place, whether it was justified or not," said Fitton. "I want the name of the officer. It's something that would be required from any other major police department, and frankly, also the FBI wouldn't be able to withhold this information. But, because it's (Speaker) Nancy Pelosi's police force the rule of law doesn't apply and basic transparency requirements don't apply."

Meanwhile, Fitton said he'd defer an interpretation of why the fingerprint report was returned, with an email containing Chinese characters, to computer experts, but that does suggest "that they misdelivered an email to China. How else would you want to interpret that?"

