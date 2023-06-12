Judicial Watch's Fitton to Newsmax: No Sign of Crime in Trump Indictment

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Newsmax on Monday that he has read the 49-page federal indictment against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents, and he sees no evidence of a crime committed.

"I'm no lawyer, but I've read this indictment carefully," Fitton told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Judicial Watch has 30 years' experience litigating records issues, presidential records issues, federal records issues, and I read this indictment and I didn't see any evidence of crimes. I saw allegations related to holding documents that ignored the legal basis for his withholding documents. And I saw inferences from innocent conversations and confusing sets of circumstances of obstruction.

"We're all supposed to kind of just fall down when the Justice Department issues a document," he said. "I think we should use common sense when looking at these documents. I saw someone who was complaining about an abusive process to his lawyers, and objections is not the same as obstruction. It all could be true and he's still innocent because they haven't shown any crimes."

Fitton was called by special counsel Jack Smith to testify on the classified documents case in front of a Washington grand jury. The investigation was handled by grand juries in Washington and Florida, where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the 37-count indictment. He said he plans to plead not guilty.

"I testified before the grand jury for four hours, and there were a few questions. I guess they needed to check off in terms of potential criminal activity related to classified information and such, but most of the time was spent arguing with obviously partisan lawyers about policy debates," Fitton said. "And after four hours, I thought, 'Why am I being questioned on this First Amendment activity?'

"I saw firsthand that this was a politicized process. … They set it up so they could concoct and manufacture obstruction when, in fact, there was no obstruction. They left out the fact that [Trump] cooperated and told the senior Justice Department official in his home, 'You can have whatever you want.' And he directed his attorneys, right in front of him, ‘Give them anything they want.' That didn't make it into the indictment. This indictment is evidence of corruption by the Justice Department."

