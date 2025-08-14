Tom Fitton to Newsmax: 'Fearful' DOJ Won't Do Much in Russiagate Scandal

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton painted a grim picture Thursday on Newsmax in response to recently declassified documents giving alarming insight into the conduct of high‑profile figures like James Clapper, James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others in efforts to sabotage President Donald Trump's first term.

Fitton expressed blunt skepticism on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about whether the Department of Justice or FBI would act on what he called a "military's worth of smoking guns." He argued that although the newly released materials amplify what was already publicly suspected, they add urgency to long‑standing allegations — such as manipulation of intelligence, unlawful leaks, and narrative‑driven political campaigns.

Declassified emails released Wednesday to Newsmax Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen tell a dramatic story: In late 2016, Clapper, as Barack Obama's director of National Intelligence, pressured intelligence agencies to present a unified depiction of Russian interference in the 2016 election, dismissing dissent — even from then‑national security adviser Mike Rogers — as they were told to "stick to OUR story."

Meanwhile, other leaked documents implicate former FBI Director Comey in using a conduit to The New York Times to polish his own image and influence the appointment of a special prosecutor. Additionally, a Democrat whistleblower alleged to the FBI that Schiff, at the time a member of the House, authorized classified leaks intended to frame Trump — possibly amounting to a felony.

"All of these people are criminals," Fitton told guest host Ed Henry. "It was a whole scheme to demean Trump so that he couldn't win an election. … They're sick people, and they should be taken care of."

Yet, Fitton expressed dismay at the lack of prosecutions.

"There's nothing new here — in the sense that the core crimes have long been known," he said, suggesting that DOJ inaction might endure given past failures in accountability. "I'm a little bit fearful that not much will be done. … Maybe some folks will be prosecuted for perjury."

Fitton insisted justice must not wait. Drawing upon reports that grand juries might be convening outside of Washington, D.C., in states such as Florida, he remained cautiously optimistic that conspiracies might still be brought to light. Still, he placed little faith in the DOJ's independence or willingness to follow through.

Instead, Fitton recommended a radical shift.

"If I were President Trump, I'd run the investigations directly," he said, arguing that Trump should remove the responsibility from agencies Fitton regards as compromised — where "the Justice Department just said they fired an employee for assaulting a federal police officer" — and manage the investigations himself.

In Fitton's view, only by stripping investigations from institutions he perceives as politicized and placing them under Trump's control can justice realistically be served.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com