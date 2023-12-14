Fitton, Nunes to Newsmax: 'Hard to Imagine' Trump's March Trial Going Forward

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax Thursday that it's "hard to imagine" former President Donald Trump's March trial in the 2020 election interference case going forward now that the Supreme Court is considering two related issues.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Fitton discussed the Supreme Court's decision to rule on whether a man involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building can be charged with obstructing an official proceeding. Legal experts say the case has implications for the federal prosecution of Trump.

"Typically, they [the Supreme Court justices] only take up a case if there are four justices who want to consider it, so there are at least four justices who have questions about this, and it really showed some of the failure of the big media complex here in Washington D.C., that this would be a surprise to anyone," Fitton said.

"This was a bill related to financial crimes, a law related to financial crimes, destroying documents, obstructing official proceedings by destroying evidence and they used that law in a novel application to translate that into obstructing a proceeding by Congress through demonstrations and the illicit activities these Jan. 6 defendants are charged with.

"Even worse, they've expanded it to include conduct by then-President Trump to allege that he was involved in obstructing official proceedings, which is really absurd," he continued. "He wasn't there, and obviously didn't tell anyone to go in and do anything like that. So, it's hard to imagine that this March 4 trial date, which the anti-Trump judge has set, is going to be able to go forward, as is."

Nunes addressed a parallel Supreme Court issue related to Trump's appeal over Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling that he does not have presidential immunity from prosecution. The former president appealed that decision to the appellate court and the Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to bypass the appeals court and decide the issue quickly.

"The only thing that I would add is I think this was a play by [special counsel] Jack Smith and the judge to try to short circuit the process and hope that the Supreme Court wouldn't take it up," the former California congressman said. "I could be wrong, but it was a very unusual move.

"I think Jack Smith probably should have went to the appellate court, should have went a different direction. And then Tom is exactly right: the judge had no choice but to approve it, because that would have given the Trump team another point to go appeal and then would, for sure, delay this case for months on end. But, the bottom line is that we're just in this strange banana republic corrupt time."

Fitton added that keeping Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, tied up in the courtroom instead of on the campaign trail is top priority for the Biden administration.

"What's the emergency?" he asked. "It's the election. They want to try, convict and, if they can, incarcerate in jail President Trump before the election. That's what this is about. This isn't the rule of law. This is power politics through our Justice Department and FBI. We've been seeing it for the last eight years."

