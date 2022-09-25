Tom Fitton to Newsmax: Biden Using COVID 'Emergency' for Political Gain

President Joe Biden is minimizing the COVID pandemic for political purposes by saying it's over, but wants to keep the emergency declaration alive to keep his spending push open, "also to help himself with the election," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is a case where the president wanted to have his cake and eat it too," but that also gives people who challenge some of his moves, including student loan forgiveness, a stronger argument, Fitton told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"They're using the pandemic emergency declaration as an excuse, rather than as a reason for, in the case of loan forgiveness, granting $1 trillion in benefits to American citizens and others without congressional authorization," Fitton argued. "And then, of course, you are on the other side of that, not only at the federal level but at the state and local level with many vaccine mandates that seemed to me to depend on the theory that there's an emergency so people have to be forced to take an irreversible medical treatment."

But when Biden says that the pandemic is over, he added, "it doesn't necessarily mean it's over as a matter of government policy."

Fitton also on Sunday discussed New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and called it an "abuse of power."

"If I were Trump, I would push back hard against this abuse of power by the attorney general, going after him on trumped-up charges a month or so before an election," said Fitton. "It doesn't get any worse than this, or maybe it does with the [Mar-a-Lago] raid, in terms of political abuse of power."

Fitton compared James' lawsuit against Trump, his business, and three of his adult children to when other efforts "harassed him on his foundation and they shut it down."

"That is the goal here, which is to shut down his major business, the Trump Organization, through which he conducts most of his real estate.," said Fitton. "What they're doing is they're going after him over his real estate valuations, which anyone who owns a home knows rise and fall depending on the time of day or even the weather."

Further, James campaigned on the promise to target Trump, said Fitton.

When asked if Trump can countersue to recoup the legal fees he's spending, Fitton said the former president is trying to keep his business open, but "someone like [James] should be held accountable."

"Prosecutors, not only in New York but you have the outrageous prosecutor in Fulton County, Ga., and of course, you got the DOJ, and they have to be reined in," said Fitton. "Governors can do that, and certainly Congress can as well here in D.C."

