Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: Prosecute Walz If He Knew About Fraud

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Monday that Gov. Tim Walz and senior members of his administration should be prosecuted if whistleblower claims that they were warned about widespread fraud in Minnesota are proven true.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Emmer said the allegations go far beyond mismanagement and rise to the level of criminal conduct if state leaders knowingly allowed billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to be stolen.

"If Tim Walz knew — if these whistleblowers are confirmed that they're real and that what they're saying can be documented — he should be prosecuted," Emmer said.

"[Attorney General] Keith Ellison should be prosecuted. Others within the administration should be prosecuted," he added.

Emmer cited estimates that as much as $9 billion in federal and state taxpayer money has been lost to fraud schemes in Minnesota, including money he said was funneled overseas.

"You're talking about $9 billion in U.S. taxpayer and Minnesota taxpayer money — by the way, millions of it going back to Somalia to a known terrorist group, al-Shabaab," Emmer said. "It's criminal."

The House Majority Whip praised independent journalist Nick Shirley for uncovering fraud tied to Somali-run daycare centers, saying the investigation exposed more wrongdoing in a single day than the Walz administration has in years.

"Hats off to Nick Shirley and his colleague," Emmer said. "He found more in one day than Tim Walz has found in seven years. And the reason? He was looking for it."

Emmer accused Walz and his administration of ignoring warning signs while fraud continued unchecked.

"Tim Walz has been looking the other way, and his administration has been looking the other way while these people have been bilking billions out of Minnesota," he said.

The Minnesota Republican said the problem is not new and traces back years before Walz took office.

According to Emmer, allegations of fraud at Somali daycare centers were already being investigated in 2017 and 2018 by then-Attorney General Lori Swanson, a Democrat.

"She was investigating Somali daycare fraud back in 2017 and 2018, and she was prosecuting," Emmer said.

Emmer noted that Swanson later lost the Democrat endorsement for governor to Walz in 2018, while Walz's ally Ellison won the attorney general's race.

Emmer said Ellison then centralized control over investigations.

"Ellison said as soon as he became attorney general, there will be no more investigations without my express approval," Emmer said. "And there haven't been any investigations."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com