Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: Shutdown Is About Schumer Losing Leadership

The government is at a stalemate because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is "afraid of losing his leadership post," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and Congress have yet to reach a funding deal, leading to the government shutdown that has entered its second week. The president said about 750,000 federal workers may be furloughed or fired.

"If you look back just six months ago, he supported the exact same type of" continuing resolution, Emmer said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And, by the way, he and his colleagues in the Senate supported the same CR 13 times under the Biden administration.

"The only thing that's changed is that Donald J. Trump is in the White House," he said.

Emmer, who serves as House majority whip, said Democrats merely want to "pick a fight at the expense of hardworking Americans."

He pointed out that Transportation Security Administration agents, Customs and Border Protection officers, and service members "on the 15th ... won't get their paychecks."

"And it's all because Chuck Schumer and Democrats in the Senate want to have some kind of fight to make a point for their base, the terrorist wing of their party, that they're fighting with Donald Trump," Emmer said.

