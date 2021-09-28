Rep. Tom Emmer to Newsmax: NRCC Ads Focus on Dems' Tax Push, Promises

The National Republican Congressional Committee is unveiling several ads that will hold President Joe Biden and other Democrat leaders accountable to the voters who put them in office, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who chairs the committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Biden's approval rating has tanked because he's failed every step of the way," Emmer told "Wake Up America." "It's been incompetent leadership. These people represented something different to their voters, and what are they going to do? They're going to spend $3.5 trillion, which looks like after last night it's actually over $5 trillion, and they're raising $3 trillion in taxes, the highest tax increase in the history of this country . . . if they vote for this thing, they'll lose their reelection in 13 months."

Meanwhile, inflation is a hidden tax, particularly on all seniors, Emmer added.

"Every senior that saved and was responsible throughout their entire professional career right now, so they can enjoy their retirement, Joe Biden and these socialist Democrats literally eroded their savings," Emmer said.

Biden, however, had promised during his campaign he would only raise taxes on people who make more than $400,000 a year, Emmer continued, but "that is a lie," as the package to find the $3.5 trillion spending package "is going after middle-class America."

The top 10% of Americans already pay almost 50% of taxes in the United States, he added, but with the bill, billions will be collected and people will be audited by the IRS to collect money "for free community college, illegal immigrants, and $12 billion to the Post Office so they can have new electric vehicles" to replace trucks that are working "just fine," Emmer said.

Meanwhile, Emmer has written an opinion piece about the World Health Organization's actions in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the origins of the deadly disease must be investigated in every way.

"This is a request that most Americans are asking for," he said. "They want to know how this happened. How this could have happened. What did the Chinese have to do with it? What did they hide from us? What did the WHO not do, and why did they were they reluctant to point the finger at the original origin? Nobody seems to care. Nobody seems to care about that issue.

"The biggest story of our lifetimes all of our lifetimes, and nobody seems to care."

