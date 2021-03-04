Tags: Biden Administration | Exclusive Interviews | Homeland Security | Immigration | Joe Biden | Newsmax TV | tom cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton to Newsmax TV: Biden in Denial on Border Crisis

(Newsmax TV's "Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:09 PM

The Biden administration's denial of the illegal immigration crisis at our border "was not only predictable, it was predicted," according to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Newsmax TV.

"Now, Joe Biden may not think this is a border crisis – I guess because if they don't believe in borders, they don't think they can have a border crisis – but any common sense American can see that this is, in effect, open borders," Cotton told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And it has to end, and it has to end now."

Cotton pointed to remarks he found appalling from Attorney General-nominee Merrick Garland about not having thought about whether illegal immigration was criminal – even if it would be by definition – and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refusing to call mass migration at the border as a crisis.

"This border crisis was not only predictable, it was predicted," Cotton told host Rob Schmitt. "I said throughout the fall, if Joe Biden campaigns on a platform of amnesty and open borders and healthcare of illegal aliens, you're going to see a surge of migrants at our border.

"And that's exactly what we've seen. Every month since the election, there have been more migrants showing up at our border. The numbers have doubled and tripled since comparable months in 2020."

