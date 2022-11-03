Sen. Cotton to Newsmax: Dems Fear Threats 'From' Democracy

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Newsmax on Thursday that while the Democrats talk about threats to democracy, they're more concerned about threats "from" democracy.

"I think they're a little more worried about threats from democracy because the American people are going to deliver a harsh verdict on two years of Democratic control in Washington on Tuesday," Cotton said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday night from Union Station in Washington, D.C., in his final pitch to voters before the midterm elections on Tuesday. Once a gleaming testament to America and its capital city, the "grimy present" of "half-conscious junkies swaying in the sun" and "open-air drug use" is what greets visitors to the train depot today, according to The Federalist.

"I thought it was a rich irony that Joe Biden decided to speak from Washington, D.C.'s main train station," Cotton said. "That's ground zero for homelessness in Washington. In fact, there's so much risk of crime at that train station that Starbucks famously had to close its store there.

"So now people getting on a train for their commute can't even get a cup of coffee because crime is out of control in Washington, D.C., and all around our country, to say nothing of the inflation that's making it harder for people to feed their families and fill up their tanks and heat their homes and pay the rent."

Cotton added: "It's not an accident. It's not like we got here by happenstance. The results you see in the country over the last two years are what the Democrats want. They're, at best, ambivalent about America, therefore, they consistently undermine the sources of American power, like a prosperous growing economy and a strong military and sovereign borders."

While he didn't want to hazard a guess at a number, Cotton predicted that the GOP is "going to win the House and the Senate and it's going to be a comfortable margin" next week.

"Look at our candidates surging in places like Pennsylvania, where Mehmet Oz has exposed John Fetterman as the most pro-criminal, soft-on-crime candidate in the country," Cotton said. "Each one of these Democratic senators and candidates is nothing but a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and their radical ideological agenda.

"The first thing Republicans will do when we win back the majority is simply stop the madness. There won't be trillion dollar spending bills anymore that contribute to this record inflation. We'll also hold the Biden administration accountable for its abuses, like when Attorney General Merrick Garland sicced the feds on parents protesting at school boards."