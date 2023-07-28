Toensing to Newsmax: Jack Smith 'Shameless,' 'Unethical'

Attorney and legal expert Victoria Toensing on Friday ripped special counsel Jack Smith as "unethical" and "shameless" in Smith's pursuit of the Justice Department classified documents probe of former President Donald Trump.

Toensing assailed Smith over this week's expansion of an indictment against Trump, with charges now also filed against two employees at his Florida resort community, Mar-a-Lago.

"What Jack Smith has done — he's ruthless. He's ruining two people who are lower-level, who for all intents and purposes look like they're really good people until all this happened," Toensing said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "It's just a shame that [Smith is] shameless."

A superceding indictment was released Thursday adding more charges to the previous indictment of Trump. He's been accused of mishandling documents at his Florida home after removing them from the White House, The New York Times reported.

In June, Trump was first indicted in a Florida courtroom and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges; valet Walt Nauta was also indicted in connection with the case.

Smith's expanded — or superceding — indictment now also includes charges of trying to delete security footage.

Property manager Carlos De Oliveira was named as a third defendant in the case.

Toensing said that Smith's move isn't so much about finding new evidence in the case against Trump. In her view, it's about a conscious effort to take the Biden family — and reports of possible criminal activities and influence peddling with foreign nations while President Joe Biden was vice president — out of the headlines.

"Get [the Biden story] off the front pages. Get the Biden name off the front pages," she said. "Jack Smith is unethical. These two people who were added aren't going to make any difference in Donald Trump's case. Trump is going to be acquitted or convicted even if Jack Smith gets them to testify against him."

Toensing's husband, former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova, joined her on the broadcast and said that Democrats are going all-in against Trump because they fear Republicans winning the White House in 2024 and appointing a new attorney general and FBI director who will fully investigate the Bidens and their allies.

"It's the one thing we conservatives can always rely on ... the Democrats will always overplay their hands, and I think that's what we're seeing here," he said. "The Democrats' scorched-earth tactics indicate that they know that if Trump wins, their conduct will likely be blown wide open for everybody to see. The one thing they fear is the new Republican attorney general."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!