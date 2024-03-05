Indiana AG to Newsmax: The Left Doesn't Trust Congress

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax on Tuesday that the reaction of many politicians on the left to the Supreme Court's recent ruling is evidence that they do not have faith in elected officials to make decisions.

"This is the ideology of the left, OK? We don't trust Congress. We don't have faith in our elected officials, so we're gonna decide or in this case, I, the secretary of state, I'm going to decide," Rokita said during an appearance on "National Report."

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of former President Trump and his 14th amendment case which has riled many on the political left. Rokita was responding to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold who said on MSNBC, "But we know that Congress is a nearly nonfunctioning body, so ultimately it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November."

Rokita was quick to point out the questionable logic in Griswold's argument saying, "First of all, they're [the arguments are] circular. Yes, the people should decide and you [Griswold] tried to stop them from deciding."

Rokita remained optimistic in light of Monday's ruling now that the election looks to be back in the hands of voters.

"We're on the right track. Anybody who loves the Constitution, anybody who love American exceptionalism and understands that we are unique and that our process should be protected will appreciate yesterday's decision," he said.

