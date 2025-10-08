ICE Director Lyons to Newsmax: Zach Bryan 'Needs to Get His Facts Straight'

Country music star Zach Bryan "needs to get his facts straight" about the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement rather than penning a song that criticizes the federal agency's actions, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Lyons acknowledged on "National Report" that he hasn't heard Bryan's song, "Bad News," which includes lyrics that describe ICE agents as "busting down doors" and leaving children frightened and alone after the arrests of their parents.

But he said he's not interested in giving the song a platform, even while agreeing that Bryan has a right to his opinion.

"That's what America is built on, right?" he said.

"People can have their own opinions, write their own songs, and that's good for him. But he really needs to get his facts straight."

Bryan said the backlash after he posted a snippet online was misplaced, adding that his song reflects his patriotism and will be better understood once the full version is released.

ICE agents, Lyons said, are focused on enforcing the law and protecting communities, not the narratives being pushed by celebrities or politicians.

"I'm not going to give a platform to someone to promote their music," he said.

"What I'm here to do is make sure everyone knows how brave and the great work the men and women of ICE do every day."

The acting director suggested Bryan's message will not resonate with most Americans, saying many voters support ICE's mission.

"I'm pretty sure it might not go well for him, because I think more people in the United States voted for what ICE is doing right now, and that's a law enforcement mission," he said.

"We're enacting the laws made by Congress. We're out there keeping neighborhoods safe, and that's what we need to focus on."

Lyons' comments come as ICE continues to face criticism from progressive politicians and entertainers who have called for limits on federal immigration enforcement.

The agency has been at the center of controversy in recent months following local opposition to enforcement operations in Chicago and other sanctuary cities.

