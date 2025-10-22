WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: todd lyons | newsmax | ice trackers | democrats

Todd Lyons to Newsmax: ICE Trackers Put 'Map in Hitman's Hands'

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 08:53 PM EDT

Todd Lyons, acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, blasted a proposal by Democrats to develop tracking apps that would identify and monitor federal immigration officers, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that such technology could endanger lives.

Appearing on “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Lyons said the idea of elected officials calling for tools that track ICE personnel is reckless and dangerous.

Lyons was reacting to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who announced Monday that a tracker app by House Democrats would be coming online in the coming weeks.

“Just to hear an elected official get up there and say they’re going to create a tracking mechanism to keep track of law enforcement officers — I’ve said it many times, and unfortunately, I have to keep saying it: These tracking apps are like putting a map in a hitman’s hands,” Lyons told host Rob Schmitt.

Lyons said violence against federal officers has escalated by "way more" than 1,000% this year, citing sniper-style attacks and armed assaults on ICE and Border Patrol facilities.

“We’ve already seen a sniper attack, we’ve already seen a military-style ambush at an ICE facility. A Border Patrol facility got shot up in Brownsville,” he said. “It is getting worse and worse.”

The veteran ICE official said he’s alarmed that some public officials are fueling hostility toward law enforcement through their rhetoric.

“Elected officials are the ones stoking the fire,” Lyons said. “ICE officers — 99% of our arrests before never had any incidents like this.

"But they're the ones calling for arms, calling for people to stand up, come resist the men and women that work for me, when all they’re trying to do is their sworn law enforcement duty.”  

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Todd Lyons, acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), blasted a proposal by Democrats to develop tracking apps that would identify and monitor federal immigration officers, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that such technology could endanger ...
todd lyons, newsmax, ice trackers, democrats
418
2025-53-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved