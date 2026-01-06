ICE's Lyons to Newsmax: Minn. Target of 'Largest Immigration Operation Ever'

Federal immigration authorities are carrying out "the largest immigration operation ever" in Minnesota, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Newsmax on Tuesday, describing a multi-agency effort targeting suspected employers of illegal aliens and investigations that include fraud and potential human trafficking.

Lyons said on "National Report" that both ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are involved, with agents "going door to door" at locations tied to suspected activity.

He said the operation is focused not only on alleged employment of illegal aliens, but also on "potential human smuggling, human trafficking cases," and "these fraud cases as well."

In his comments, Lyons tied the Minnesota enforcement action to sanctuary policies, saying jurisdictions with strong sanctuary protections can draw illegal aliens to the area.

"States like Minnesota that have a strong sanctuary city policy and sanctuary protections do attract other illegal aliens to come there to take advantage of welfare, public assistance, SNAP benefits," he said, calling those programs "a magnet" that can allow a "criminal element" to "hide in plain sight."

Lyons also said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Minnesota during the operation and that authorities apprehended individuals he described as serious suspects.

"She ran an awesome, successful operation: got a suspected murderer and a wanted rapist that was hiding in plain sight in Minneapolis," Lyons said.

He said ICE agents are operating in what he described as sanctuary jurisdictions and said enforcement actions aim to remove "criminal, illegal aliens" from communities.

"They're up there taking the fight to these sanctuary jurisdictions that allow these criminal, illegal aliens to roam the street and take advantage of the public assistance that should be there for every taxpaying American," he said.

Lyons also weighed in on a high-profile debate over whether federal immigration agents should be barred from wearing masks, saying public disclosure of identifying information has put personnel at risk.

"You know, 100%," he said when asked whether unmasking would create danger for agents.

He described a Los Angeles case involving alleged doxing.

"Just earlier this year, myself and the director of Secret Service, Sean Curran, we were out, actually in Los Angeles, where we took up a ring of these individuals that were actually doxing ICE agents," Lyons said, adding that identifying information about agents and their families was posted publicly.

Lyons said threats and assaults have surged, citing large percentage increases.

"We have threats to ICE agents over 8,000%," he said. "We have actual assaults on ICE agents up 1,400%."

He said that while he is "not a fan of the mask," agents have taken precautions in the face of what he described as rising violence and threats.

He called proposed legislation targeting masks "political theater" and said elected officials should focus on laws that hold people accountable for threatening law enforcement.

"Anytime you politicize law enforcement, it doesn't make anyone safe," he said.

Responding to criticism that agents should provide identification, Lyons said ICE personnel are visibly marked and display badges.

"Men and women of ICE have their body armor on clearly marked. They have their badges, badge numbers shown," he said.

He contrasted that with what he described as masked violence during unrest in Los Angeles.

"People were in masks, throwing Molotov cocktails, assaulting law enforcement officers," Lyons said, adding that he believed ICE has been unfairly characterized as "the bad guys."

"It's just not right," he concluded.

