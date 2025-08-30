WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: todd lyons | ice | kilmar abrego garcia

ICE Director Lyons to Newsmax: Judges Trying to Block Law Enforcement

By    |   Saturday, 30 August 2025 01:42 PM EDT

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, extending the pause until at least early October. Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons told Newsmax on Saturday that these are "judges just trying to block lawful law enforcement work."

"Congress has the chance to rewrite laws if they want. Yet we are acting upon what is written, and we're doing a lawful law enforcement mission. Yet with every twist and turn we have some type of block, whether it be people causing violence, whether it's people protesting an ICE arrest, whether it's people threatening ICE officers, or whether it's judges just trying to block lawful law enforcement work," Lyons said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Lyons said it's been frustration for all ICE personnel that certain judges and politicians are protecting the wrong people. "They're coming to the aid and rescue of criminal, illegal aliens, violent criminal, illegal aliens. When in our lifetime do we ever think we'd see congressional leaders going to bat for suspected MS-13 gang members, which is now a foreign terrorist organization that President [Donald] Trump has designated. You have elected officials, judges trying to block the deportation of violent child sex offenders. All ICE is doing is enacting the law the way it's written," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons told Newsmax on Saturday that these are "judges just trying to block lawful law enforcement work."
todd lyons, ice, kilmar abrego garcia
361
2025-42-30
Saturday, 30 August 2025 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved