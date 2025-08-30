ICE Director Lyons to Newsmax: Judges Trying to Block Law Enforcement

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, extending the pause until at least early October. Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons told Newsmax on Saturday that these are "judges just trying to block lawful law enforcement work."

"Congress has the chance to rewrite laws if they want. Yet we are acting upon what is written, and we're doing a lawful law enforcement mission. Yet with every twist and turn we have some type of block, whether it be people causing violence, whether it's people protesting an ICE arrest, whether it's people threatening ICE officers, or whether it's judges just trying to block lawful law enforcement work," Lyons said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Lyons said it's been frustration for all ICE personnel that certain judges and politicians are protecting the wrong people. "They're coming to the aid and rescue of criminal, illegal aliens, violent criminal, illegal aliens. When in our lifetime do we ever think we'd see congressional leaders going to bat for suspected MS-13 gang members, which is now a foreign terrorist organization that President [Donald] Trump has designated. You have elected officials, judges trying to block the deportation of violent child sex offenders. All ICE is doing is enacting the law the way it's written," he added.

