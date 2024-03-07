×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tito ortiz | huntington beach | pride flags | ban

Tito Ortiz to Newsmax: Huntington Beach Pride Flag Ban Unsurprising

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 03:53 PM EST

Tito Ortiz, former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax Thursday that he's "not surprised" residents of the city voted to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags from being displayed on city property.

Voters in Huntington Beach voted Tuesday to pass a measure that would restrict city property to displaying only the United States flag, the state flag of California, the Orange County flag, the City of Huntington Beach flag, the POW-MIA flag, the six armed forces flags, and the Olympic flag during the Summer Olympic Games. 

Not included are Pride flags, breast cancer awareness flags, or religious flags; but a provision does state that other flags may be flown if the city council were to unanimously approve it.

Ortiz, who served on the Huntington Beach City Council in 2020 and 2021, told "National Report" the results of the vote "really didn't surprise me." 

"This is something that I actually voted for when I was on the city council," he said.

"The citizens of Huntington Beach have made their decision. I think this is great."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Tito Ortiz, former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax Thursday that he's "not surprised" residents of the city voted to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags from being displayed on city property.
tito ortiz, huntington beach, pride flags, ban
225
2024-53-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 03:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved