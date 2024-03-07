Tito Ortiz to Newsmax: Huntington Beach Pride Flag Ban Unsurprising

Tito Ortiz, former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax Thursday that he's "not surprised" residents of the city voted to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags from being displayed on city property.

Voters in Huntington Beach voted Tuesday to pass a measure that would restrict city property to displaying only the United States flag, the state flag of California, the Orange County flag, the City of Huntington Beach flag, the POW-MIA flag, the six armed forces flags, and the Olympic flag during the Summer Olympic Games.

Not included are Pride flags, breast cancer awareness flags, or religious flags; but a provision does state that other flags may be flown if the city council were to unanimously approve it.

Ortiz, who served on the Huntington Beach City Council in 2020 and 2021, told "National Report" the results of the vote "really didn't surprise me."

"This is something that I actually voted for when I was on the city council," he said.

"The citizens of Huntington Beach have made their decision. I think this is great."

