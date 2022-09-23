×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tIto ortiz | freedom fight night | ufc | mma

Tito Ortiz to Newsmax: Freedom Fight Night Will Help Arizona Republicans

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 23 September 2022 02:28 PM EDT

Tito Ortiz, mixed martial artist and the former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax on Friday that his upcoming event, Freedom Fight Night, will help raise money for Republican candidates in Arizona ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Ortiz told "National Report" that the event "started out to just raise the money for the Republican Party and then we're like, You know, we need to help out our governor, Kari Lake in Arizona."

"My son, my oldest son actually wrestled at Arizona State, so I know I want the state to be safe. Keri Lake was running for governor and Blake Masters running for the Senate. So, let's try to raise money for these men and women … to help their state."

Ortiz said the idea "started out just to raise money and come to realize we have something good, a good idea here for future fighters who want to fight for our freedoms, and … one thing led to another."

"Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Frank Mir, we all kind of came with their ideas together, and we came about with this Freedom Fight Night and it's going to lead into United Fight League where we work on healthcare for our fighters, payments, and of course, part of the business itself for the fighters … we're going to take care of the fighters for the future, and we're going to start off by doing these last two events. The next event is on Nov. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Tito Ortiz, mixed martial artist and the former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax on Friday that his upcoming event, Freedom Fight Night, will help raise money for Republican candidates in Arizona ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
tIto ortiz, freedom fight night, ufc, mma
295
2022-28-23
Friday, 23 September 2022 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved