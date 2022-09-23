Tito Ortiz to Newsmax: Freedom Fight Night Will Help Arizona Republicans

Tito Ortiz, mixed martial artist and the former mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California, told Newsmax on Friday that his upcoming event, Freedom Fight Night, will help raise money for Republican candidates in Arizona ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Ortiz told "National Report" that the event "started out to just raise the money for the Republican Party and then we're like, You know, we need to help out our governor, Kari Lake in Arizona."

"My son, my oldest son actually wrestled at Arizona State, so I know I want the state to be safe. Keri Lake was running for governor and Blake Masters running for the Senate. So, let's try to raise money for these men and women … to help their state."

Ortiz said the idea "started out just to raise money and come to realize we have something good, a good idea here for future fighters who want to fight for our freedoms, and … one thing led to another."

"Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Frank Mir, we all kind of came with their ideas together, and we came about with this Freedom Fight Night and it's going to lead into United Fight League where we work on healthcare for our fighters, payments, and of course, part of the business itself for the fighters … we're going to take care of the fighters for the future, and we're going to start off by doing these last two events. The next event is on Nov. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona."

