Marshi Smith to Newsmax: Biden's Title IX Rule Travesty for Women

Marshi Smith, 2005 NCAA swimming champion and co-founder of the Independent Council on Women's Sport (ICONS), decried on Newsmax the new Title IX rule change headed by the Biden administration as a travesty for women in sports that compels speech and poses a physical danger to women.

"This is the worst thing to happen to women's sports in my lifetime that I've experienced as a whole," Smith told "America Right Now" on Saturday.

"This is going to set back girls like my daughter, who's just starting her athletic journey, because suddenly, contrary to what [Education] Secretary [Miguel] Cardona said, the Biden administration has now erased women from Title IX."

Title IX "is almost a 53-year standing federal law that has opened the doorways to women and girls to participate in athletics by giving us equal opportunities to men and allowed us to flourish. Suddenly, that door is now open to boys and men who prefer access to our awards, accomplishments, private spaces, locker rooms, and rosters. And this is absolutely atrocious."

The Department of Education wrote last week, "The final regulations advance Title IX's promise of ensuring that no person experiences sex discrimination, including sex-based harassment or sexual violence, in federally funded education."

But, according to Smith, the rule change would compel speech and pose a physical risk to women, whether in the locker room or on the field.

