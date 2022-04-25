Neb. Gov. Ricketts to Newsmax: Lack of Title 42 Creates 'Huge Security Issue'

Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts told Newsmax that if Title 42 were not implemented, a "huge security issue" would occur along the southern border.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Ricketts says, "to have a court say ... [Title 42] will remain in place will at least give us some help in stemming the tide of illegal immigration that is coming across that southern border." The governor implied that not having Title 42 implemented would create a "huge security issue for our country, whether it's human trafficking ... or the drugs that are coming across, or even the people on the terrorist watch list."

According to CNN, Western District of Louisiana Judge Robert R. Summerhays mentioned in a filing on Monday that the Biden administration's move to end Title 42 by May 23 would be temporarily blocked.

In response to the ruling, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said, "we applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place. The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing laws and required administrative procedures."

Still, according to CBS, it is not yet clear if the decision in the suit, brought by 21 Republican-led states, would prohibit the Biden administration from starting to wind down the policy before the May 23 deadline or if it would block the administration from ending it entirely.

