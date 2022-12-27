Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden Broke Border Records Even With Title 42 in Place

While it is good news the Supreme Court has ruled Title 42 will remain in place, former Trump acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf warned on Newsmax that illegal immigration under President Joe Biden has been at record highs even with it.

"The administration has not been using Title 42 to its fullest authority," Wolf told Tuesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They're only removing about a third, a little less than a third, every month under Title 42. So all the pictures that you have been seeing — some of which you're showing over the last several weeks and months — that's with Title 42 in place.

"So we have a crisis like we have never experienced before with Title 42 in place, so I hope that folks don't say, Oh, we dodged one here, when in fact, the crisis on the border continues to rage on and on.

"Every single day and every month it seems as though we hit a new high and we break another record. And, again, that's with Title 42 in place. So I'm still concerned that there is a crisis on the border that the administration is not taking seriously and does not have a strategy in place to solve."

President Joe Biden is driving the record worst border invasion by unwinding all of former President Donald Trump's illegal immigration curbs, but at least the Supreme Court will not let the last one to end, Wolf told guests host Joe Pinion.

"Titled 42 is really the only thing that Border Patrol agents there on the border have in their tool belt of tools," Wolf said. "Everything else, whether it's the border wall system, whether it's the migrant protection protocols, or the remain in Mexico program, asylum cooperative agreements, and the list goes on and on and on, that the Biden administration has taken away over the last two years.

"Title 42 is the one thing remaining that Border Patrol officers, men and women, can rely on now."

Because of Congress' endless failure to act on immigration reform, the border has remained an issue for America, but it is a crisis like never before after Trump had it in a good place, according to Wolf.

"During the Trump administration we seemed to fix it pretty well and drove those numbers to an all-time low; the Biden administration is really the first administration in my lifetime that has gone backward in trying to uphold border security and to get some order and out of the chaos," Wolf lamented. "They don't seem to care about it. They continue to try to manage the crisis, instead of trying to solve the problem."

The Biden administration has enriched the Mexican drug cartels and human traffickers, Wolf said.

"There's a number of things that you can do to bring some deterrence and some integrity back to that border and back to the immigration system; you just have to be willing to do it and provide the leadership to do it and make some tough and difficult calls," Wolf continued. "But the administration doesn't want to do any of that, and we've seen that over the past 24 months.

"And so they've given the cartels and the human smugglers and traffickers exactly what they want along that border, and that's predictability. There's been nothing new that's been put in place along that border in 23½ months now, and the cartels are richer and more powerful because of it."

Wolf urges the Republican majority in the House to bring back the administration's border leaders into Congress and hold them accountable through congressional oversight.

"It first starts with oversight, and you them some very pointed and very specific questions on why they are doing what they're doing to the border," Wolf said. "Why are they knowingly causing a crisis — the largest crisis that we have ever seen; what is their plan to tackle it? And really you go to dig back and peel back the layers and ask them some very difficult questions.

"And I think only then, you know, once you shine the light on them, then hopefully I think th idea is then they'll start to make some changes."

Wolf has no faith Biden administration officials can bring themselves to secure the border, though.

"I'm hesitant; I'm not sure I'm overly optimistic about that," Wolf concluded. "I think they've shown over the past 24 months what their strategy is, and the strategy is very clear: It's simply the process more and more individuals into the country."

