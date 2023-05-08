Alex Acosta to Newsmax: End of Title 42 Will Harm Economy

The expected expiration of Title 42 this week will have a negative impact on the U.S. economy, former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta told Newsmax on Monday.

"We need legal immigration that increases our labor force and grows our economy, but illegal immigration just puts a strain on the economy because you are not bringing in workers, you're bringing in people that are going to take money and resources from those who are working," Acosta said on Newsmax's "National Report."

He said the Biden administration handles immigration policy in the wrong way. Acosta cited Canada as one of many countries that does it correctly by having "an immigration policy to bring in immigrants that have skills that the economy requires."

Experts predict that, with the expected expiration of Title 42 on Thursday, there will be a rush of some 10,000 migrants waiting to pour into the U.S.

Acosta said even greater numbers will cross the southern border after that if the Biden administration does not act.

Acosta said governors from border states already have been declaring emergencies. Acosta added that the visit to the border by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "is actually proof that the administration has no plan in place" to deal with the crisis.

Acosta said Mayorkas' visit is only to cover up that the administration, which has had sufficient time to deal with the issue, still has "no action items in place."

