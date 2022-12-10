Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Twitter Files Show 'Complete Capitulation'

The trove of files being released by Twitter owner Elon Musk shows a "complete capitulation" by the people who had been in charge of the social media giant before he bought it and that the people in the highest level of the U.S. government "were involved in censorship and swaying a presidential election," Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think the effort the big distraction is Jan. 6, where in fact the takeover of our country was happening in the boardroom of Twitter [with] some federal employees," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "I would hope that that the American public wakes up and our national media starts addressing this, because they are part of the problem and they are going to be called on the carpet because of it."

Burchett also said the efforts to stifle conservative voices on Twitter were an effort to "overthrow our government."

"What is at the base of it is you've got these elite liberals that think they know the best for us," he said. "The arrogance of these people is beyond belief. They think that their values are what needs to be instilled in our country instead of the natural path and that we're supposed to follow what they believe. It gets to the highest levels of our federal government, and that should be very chilling to the American people going into this Christmas season."

It all stems from the "hatred" that a few liberal elites had for former President Donald Trump and the American way, he added.

"That reeks of espionage [and] complete overthrow of our government," said Burchett. "They better wake up, because it is a new day in America and there's going to be a new reckoning when the Republicans take over."

Trump, he added, "had them in his sights" and "they know it," but "it was just too big and too much even for them to handle it."

Burchett also commented on the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner this week, who was exchanged for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"When you see somebody with an AK-47 pointed at an American or American support force, it is because of this guy," said Burchett of Bout, who has been nicknamed the "Merchant of Death."

President Joe Biden's "cognitive level is gone" and the trade he made is "ridiculous," Burchett added.

He said he's glad Griner is home but stressed that she was arrested after breaking the law by being in possession of cannabis oil when she was arrested.

"People have got to understand that when they're out of this country, they are out of this country," said Burchett. "The stars that are traveling all over the world, they have got to realize they have a target on their heads."

Biden, he said, will trade "everything" in a release for such high-profile detainees, including Bout for Griner, who "won't stand for our national anthem and, in my opinion, is not a role model," said Burchett.

"She broke the law," he said. "She was arrogant. She was overseas. Nobody could touch her. She was targeted and they picked her up for breaking the law over there, and now we're paying for it by releasing a convicted arms trader to our enemies. It's just beyond belief."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!