Tim Burchett to Newsmax: UFO Report 'a Joke'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that the recently released government report on unexplained aerial phenomena “is a joke” that “has nothing in it of any substance.”

When asked on “American Agenda” what his conclusion was from the report, Burchett said: “Not a whole lot.”

He added, “The government doesn't trust the people to be able to understand the information. I believe this report is a joke. I mean, it really has nothing in it of any substance. I could have drawn this up when I was in the fifth grade by reading books on UFOs.”

The congressman later said, “what I really think happened was, I think they had a serious report. You've got some good people on that intelligence committee, Devin Nunes and some of the others are excellent. You couldn't ask for anybody better, but the truth is I think they were getting ready to put a very extensive report out and then somebody pulled it back, just like they have in the past. You can clearly see that's not a hubcap somebody's dangling by with a piece of monofilament line. There's something up there, and just by ignoring it I think it just shows the arrogance of our government, once again, that they don't trust us to be able to disseminate the information.”

When asked if there’s any information he has, as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that he could share, Burchett said, “Well no, oddly enough again, I think what they do [with] a lot of these things is: the people that they disseminate the information to, they've been here so long that… the system has turned them against their country as we would see it. Honestly, I just don't think that the people in power trust us enough.”

He added, “We didn't know what what's going on, you know, they put out a false flag, they said, ‘well, it could be Russians. It could be Chinese. I mean, with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's ginormous ego… if he can fly a UFO he would land it on the White House lawn and you know, say, ‘Vladimir Putin, emperor of the world.’ And the thing that somebody said, ‘well, it could be they put out something else.’ Well, it's probably somebody doing something to block our radar. If they were doing that, they can hold our airline industry hostage, just overnight. I mean, they already did it to the oil industry with the pipeline shut down.

Burchett concluded, “I think they need to just come clean and say what's going on. You know, they haven't been truthful to us [about] Roswell, New Mexico, Aurora, Texas. They've had incidents in Russia, they've been instances in England, and we just need to come clean.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here