Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax TV: Biden WH 'Totally Out of Control'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax TV on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration is ''totally out of control'' when it comes to the southern border, the gas pipeline attack and the situation in Israel and Palestine.

Burchett told ''John Bachman Now'' that ''It's kind of ironic, the radical fringe in Israel and Palestine is calling the shots just like the radical fringe is in Washington, D.C., over what's going on. You know, I've been [to] Israel. I've seen those tunnels. They’re so bold you could literally, you could drive a Harley-Davidson through them. They're they're so bold that they even put the manufacturer's name of the tunnels on them.''

He added later, ''You could just walk — I'm a little over six feet tall and I could walk straight through — and they're they're very elaborate, very well made, very well engineered and you know, they've got every right to blast them. It's got less to target population centers that have children in hospitals in them, and that's what they're doing.

"And then, when they put the missile compounds in residential areas or around hospitals, well, yeah, there's going to be civilians killed. Israelis have warned them, they warned them ahead of time. They even tell them where they're gonna hit.''

Moving on to other topics, Burchett said that ''Folks better get get a grip on what's going on in this country under the Biden administration: our southern border is overrun, gasoline is almost non-existent, and where I come from east Tennessee, they since corrected some of that. Inflation through the roof.

"These mask mandates, ridiculous. It's totally out of control and this is just, this is just a symptom of a bigger problem we've got. We're rotten to the core. We've got to get ahold of these elections coming up, and folks better start elected some people that care about this country or we're gonna lose it.''

