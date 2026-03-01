Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump 'New Sheriff in Town,' Averted Nuclear Conflict

Rep. Tim Burchett, Sunday on Newsmax, praised President Donald Trump's leadership in responding to escalating tensions with Iran.

He called the president "the new sheriff in town" and credited him with averting a potential nuclear conflict.

In an interview with Newsmax's "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE," Burchett said Trump's actions demonstrated decisive leadership and drew a sharp contrast with prior administrations.

"It's a complete double standard," Burchett said, referencing criticism surrounding past military actions. "We've got a real leader in the White House, Donald J. Trump, and the world knows it."

Burchett said adversaries such as China and Russia are taking note of U.S. strength under Trump.

"The Chinese and the Russians, they got to be just shaking their head like Ferrari at Le Mans when they knew Ford had their number because their missile defense systems and all those early alert systems were just obliterated," he said.

"They might as well have been me shooting bottle rockets or something up at them because they had no capability whatsoever, and this is the best in the world," Burchett added.

Burchett revealed he spoke with Trump early Tuesday in what he described as a lengthy phone call about the situation. He said he was surprised the president sought his opinion.

"He said, 'Tim, what do you think?'" Burchett said. "I said, 'Well, Mr. President, you've ended eight wars through economics, and if that doesn't work, you're going to have to blow the hell out of them.'"

Burchett said Iran's Parliament had ordered military action that included the possibility of firing nuclear missiles at the United States and Israel if it had the capability.

"If they had nuclear capabilities and their leadership actually still thought they had them, we would be in a nuclear conflict right now," he said.

He pointed to what he described as a U.S. strike that "dropped a bomb at 30,000 feet that went down a shaft and ended their nuclear capabilities," calling it "spectacular in itself."

Addressing criticism from fellow lawmakers, including Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who have called for congressional oversight of military actions, Burchett dismissed the concerns.

"I always remember when Trump took out Soleimani in his first term, and Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats called in all our leadership to berate them," Burchett said. "The very reason they berated them was that they wanted to be told first. And, brother, if they were told first, it would have never happened."

Burchett added that Trump's actions have reshaped the geopolitical landscape.

"Trump cleaned the slate, and now we can put some real leadership in there," he said.

"And man, isn't it beautiful that freedom is breaking out?" Burchett continued. "You see these Iranian people, the liberal media ran to them thinking they were going to be just all up in arms. And what are they doing? They're yelling for Trump.

"It is a beautiful thing."

