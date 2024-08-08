Veteran to Newsmax: Walz 'Never a Qualified' Command Sergeant Major

A veteran who served in the same battalion as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accused him on Newsmax of exaggerating his rank after retiring from the unit.

According to the governor's military record, which was reviewed by CBS News, Walz, who served in the Nebraska and the Minnesota Army National Guard for 24 years until he retired in 2005, earned the rank of command sergeant major, but had his rank reduced after retiring because he failed to complete additional coursework for the United States Army Sergeants Majors Academy.

Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Behrends told "National Report" on Thursday that the issue of Walz's service and his official rank has "been discussed for many years in Minnesota, but it's been swept under the rug."

He added, "it was brought out in 2018 and it literally got buried. And they didn't want to influence the election. So it just kind of simmered there."

Behrends went on to say that "literally when you get promoted to command sergeant major or sergeant major (E-9) in the services, you do it conditionally that you're going to finish this United States Army Sergeant Majors Academy, and that you're going to do two years after you graduate from that."

He said that Walz did not complete the program and said, "Anybody using that rank and saying that they're a retired command sergeant major at that point, it's just an absolute lie," though he noted that Walz "technically" served in that position.

"He was frocked, he was pinned with that position," Behrends said, adding that he prefers to call Walz "an acting command sergeant major" because "he acted as one for a certain amount of time," but "he was never a qualified one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com