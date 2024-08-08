David Hann to Newsmax: Minnesotans Won't Back Walz

People in Minnesota are "ready and willing, anxious to vote against" Democrat vice presidential pick Tim Walz, "who's had a terrible record," Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann said Thursday.

"And certainly, the [2020] riots and the way he dealt with them is a great example of how poorly he's performed as governor, in addition to all the other policy issues that he's embraced," Hann said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"But in the aftermath of that riot, it devastated the city of Minneapolis, still has not recovered. The police precinct that was burned down is still not open.

"Many businesses have left the city. People who live there — some have left; many have left — but people who live there, we've got a spike, a huge spike in violent crime, unusual for Minneapolis, frankly," he continued.

"And people are fearful of just going about their ordinary lives, going to the grocery store. It's really a bad situation. And I think the root of it is the governor's failure — complete failure at the time of that riot — to address it.

"And it was pretty clear to us that he didn't want to do that because he feared offending his progressive supporters," Hann added.

Walz's response to the 2020 Minnesota riots is under the microscope as he joins Vice President Kamala Harris' ticket.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota since 2019, was facing fresh scrutiny over what critics said was a delay in calling in the National Guard during the protests after the murder of George Floyd. GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance earlier this week claimed Walz was "cheering on" rioters in Minneapolis as it "burned."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com