Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Removing Funding Will 'Wake Up' Colleges

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Tuesday that under President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, universities that do not address antisemitism on campus will "wake up" once their federal funding is pulled.

The recently sworn-in McMahon has said she seeks to return power to the states when it comes to educating the nation's children, focusing on areas such as school choice and eliminating wasteful spending.

Another key area of reform she said she is addressing is antisemitism on college campuses and the administrators who allow violent protests to flourish.

On Tuesday, Trump reminded Columbia University that, "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests."

Walberg agreed, saying, "Funding is the key way to do that."

"If you want to allow this to carry on, then you're going to lose your federal funding," he said. "I think that should wake them up. And that's what the president is saying. He's been saying common sense, law and order, America First," Walberg said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Walberg, who serves as chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said the country will not survive without making education great again.

"There's a quote from the Northwest Ordinance that I use often, and that was at the beginning of the growth of our country, even before Michigan was a state," he said. "And it said religion, morality, knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.

"We have seen discouragement take place on our campuses of education, morality and knowledge, and that has to change," Walberg added.

