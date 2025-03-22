Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: DOE Shutdown Won't Hurt Schools

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said on Newsmax that efforts to dismantle the Education Department won't disrupt classroom funding or learning but aim to eliminate a costly and ineffective federal bureaucracy.

While appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Walberg added that fears about cuts to educational services are unfounded.

"A lot of people right now are concerned. They're hearing all sorts of reports that kids will not have dollars for education, teachers won't be resourced, states won't be able to carry on," Walberg said. "It's absolutely false."

Walberg said the initiative, which stems from President Donald Trump's executive order, is designed to reduce federal oversight rather than eliminate educational support.

"The president very clearly said, we're going to do this without disrupting the flow of education in this country," Walberg said. "But rather, we're going to take away a bureaucracy that adds $3 trillion since its inception, 245% increase in spending, and the NAEP [National Assessment of Educational Performance] scores are going down."

Walberg added that educators were burdened with administrative paperwork under the Biden administration.

"We find out there's over 4 million hours of paperwork that's been put on, just simply, since the Biden administration took office."

He said Trump aims to restore power to families and educators.

"What we're looking at here is returning the power to the three most important things: the student, the parent, and the teacher," he said. "You do away with the excessive spending and involvement with bureaucracy, ... and I'm excited to see what may take place."

Asked about plans to reverse the 1979 decision that created the department, Walberg said funding will continue, including support for students with disabilities and underserved districts.

"That includes IDEA [Individuals With Disabilities Education Act] funding. That includes Title I funding for hard-pressed districts. All of that will continue," he said. "We're going to put more emphasis on education and not on bureaucracy."

Walberg acknowledged the lack of votes in the Senate to dissolve the department, which takes 60 votes to pass, but said there are other ways to reduce the department's influence, including defunding.

"We can do some of that, but we can also realign. We can de-power," it he said.

He praised Linda McMahon, who was recently tapped to lead the effort, for her business background and downsizing strategy.

"She's already started by reducing the size of the Department of Education in half. That's a good start," Walberg said.

Ultimately, Walberg said public support will grow as the initiative demonstrates results.

"When the American people see success, they move toward it," he said. "If it means I'm the last chairman of the House Education Committee ever, that would be just fine."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com