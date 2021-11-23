Rep. Tim Walberg to Newsmax: Spending Bill a 'Boondoggle,' Doesn't Deliver

The "Build Back Better" bill is little more than a far-left "boondoggle" because rather than restoring America, as the Democrats' "party line" promises, it "adds to the inflationary problems" already present, according to Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., on Newsmax.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., believe "it is going to provide them incentives for a better America, when in fact it moves us to a socialist setting that has never worked any place in the world," Walberg told Tuesday's "National Report." "That's why I voted against it."

Biden, he added, could have ended up with a strong economy if he had done nothing after being sworn in Jan. 20 but let matters remain as they were when former President Donald Trump left office.

"He would have been in a much better situation with an economy that was beginning to build back itself, with people in the workforce coming back, and with all of the incentives there for people to grow their own economies," Walberg said. "Our Tax Reform Act that went through brought the greatest revenue into the United States' coffers in the history of the United States. We had jobs that were being filled. We had minority unemployment at the lowest in history, and yet this president comes in and begins to build government back in a bigger way."

Walberg pointed out even Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while looking at the bill as passed in the House, has said the tax benefit in it needs to be changed because it benefits the wealthy through restoring the state and local tax deduction (SALT).

"'This is wrong,' according to Bernie, and I agree with him on this point," Walberg continued. "Hopefully the Senate will wake up to the fact that America doesn't want this."

Biden's approval numbers are dropping, he added, which is another sign he is "going in the wrong direction" and should "turn around and go back to the ideals that make America great."

Walberg also called on Biden to tell OPEC the United States does not need its oil, as "we have it here."

"Let's move forward," he said. "Let's increase jobs by encouraging people to go back to work, and not change the child tax credit to a welfare program that doesn't demand a work requirement as well."

Meanwhile, the moves the bill makes toward getting the United States away from oil and natural gas are the wrong decision at this time.

"If we get off of oil and gas in the future, and we find a better way, I'm all for it; but let's not do it at the expense of America right now, [against] its living standards, its ability, in fact, to feed the world as well," he concluded.

