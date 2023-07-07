Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: WH Cocaine Shows Security Issue

The discovery of cocaine in the White House raises questions about who left it there and about security risks involved in the difficulty determining who the culprit was, Sen. Tim Scott, a GOP candidate for president, said on Newsmax Friday.

"I heard that they were going to conclude their investigation sometime soon," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You have to start an investigation to conclude an investigation. Here's what we know about the people's [White] House, not Biden's White House but our house. Today it is not secure."

Earlier reports had indicated the powder was found Sunday in the formal West Wing lobby, but Thursday, officials involved in the investigation said the bag was found in a cubby near the White House's West Executive entrance.

White House officials said President Joe Biden and his family were out of town at the Camp David presidential retreat when the drugs were found.

The discovery, Scott said, points to serious issues.

"What if it was anthrax?" he said. "The security risk associated with not being able to find where the cocaine came from is a problem."

The cocaine reports also point to a "judgment" issue in the White House under Biden, said Scott.

"During Pride Month, topless women were parading around the White House?" said Scott. "Cocaine sitting around? Think about the most important quality that binds it all together, the lack of leadership."

Biden, he added, "reminds us of a dereliction of duty that we see every day," whether it's about China, the southern border, or crime, and that means "we can't afford this president."

And when asked if he thinks Hunter Biden is involved in the cocaine discovery, Scott pointed out that it took almost four years to figure out what had happened in 2020 where he was concerned.

"The more we understand about the DOJ, the more we understand that the best thing we can do is fire Joe Biden," said Scott. "You can't trust anything coming out of this administration as it relates to his family."

The senator added that if he is elected president, he'd fire not only FBI Director Christopher Wray but "every single political appointee in the Department of Justice has to go to restore confidence and integrity for the American people."

Meanwhile, Biden touted his "Bidenomics" profile Thursday in Scott's home state of South Carolina, and the senator told Newsmax Friday that the numbers the president is presenting are not accurate.

"What the president wants us to believe is what he says, in spite of what we see with our own eyes," he said. "The 50-year unemployment rate that's so low [because] we have the fewest number of working age men in the workforce in the history of our country. When you stop counting the long-term unemployed, of course, your unemployment rate goes lower."

The average family has also lost $10,000 a year in spending power, said Scott, and had it not been for the Supreme Court, Biden would have put the student loan cancellation debts on the backs of Americans.

"I can't think of anything more un-American than what we're seeing in Biden's economy, and I hope that he starts an apology tour," said Scott. "I recommended it yesterday. I'm going to reinforce it today.

"The more we understand about today's economy, the less we like it. I think that might register more effectively with the American people."

