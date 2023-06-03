×
Tags: tim scott | the view | 2024 | presidential candidate

Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Must Challenge Opinions on 'The View'

By    |   Saturday, 03 June 2023 02:27 PM EDT

Speaking ahead of his Monday appearance on "The View," presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax that the hosts' opinions need to be challenged.

Scott said on "America Right Now," "Here's what's most dangerous about that room: It's filled with progressives who believe that in order to succeed in America, you've got to be the exception, not the rule.

"Here's what they don't understand," Scott said, "that yesterday's exception is today's rule. I am living proof that America can do for anyone what she's done for me. That's why the radical left fears me the most. My life disproves their lies.

"It's time to go on 'The View' and have a serious conversation about the dangerous, toxic comments they make that imperils America's youth today. We can do better; we should do better; and the double standard on ABC should be pushed back on."

Scott is slated to appear on "The View" on Monday at 11 a.m. EDT.

Speaking ahead of his Monday appearance on "The View," presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax that the hosts' opinions need to be challenged.
Saturday, 03 June 2023 02:27 PM
