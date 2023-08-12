Sen. Tim Scott on Saudi Agreement: Won't Back Any Biden Deal

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., vowed Saturday on Newsmax that he won't back a new deal brokered by the Biden administration that would directly involve the U.S. in securing peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"I have not and will not support the deals of this administration," Scott, a top candidate for the GOP presidential nomination and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Newsmax when asked about the deal.

Reportedly, the Biden administration will soon propose to Congress an agreement that gives security and defense guarantees to Saudi Arabia if it is attacked. It would be the first such defense agreement given to a nondemocratic ally.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump oversaw the historic Abraham Accords peace agreement between Israel and Arab states United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. At the time, Saudi Arabia declined to join the agreement.

The proposed agreement would go well beyond the Accords with defense guarantees and U.S. support in assisting the Saudis building a nuclear reactor.

Newsmax anchor Tom Basile asked Scott about the security guarantees and controversy with 9/11 families accusing the Saudis of being involved in the attacks.

"It's one of the reasons why I reinforced the point by bringing out more information that the American people need to understand about what is actually happening within the construct of those folks who have an adversarial position to America," Scott said.

Scott also criticized the Biden administration for unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds held by South Korea in exchange for five Iranian-Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran.

"The one thing I can tell you is that you saw the release of $6 billion recently in exchange for hostages," said Scott.

"When you see that deal happening, the one thing you could say — I said this seven years ago, when President [Barack] Obama did the same thing around $500 million — that the price on the heads of Americans will increase with the decisions of that administration."

The release means the administration is "increasing and putting more Americans and greater jeopardy," Scott added.

Further, he said the "rising axis of evil that includes China, Iran, and Russia" is working together to erode the strength of the American dollar and the balance of the world's reserve currency, which is the U.S. dollar.

Scott noted that Saudi Arabia has been moving to strengthen its relationship with a U.S. adversary, China.

"We should ask ourselves why," said Scott."The answer is simple," he said. "It is a weakness of President [Joe] Biden that is pushing allies and opportunities away from America and toward China."

