Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Trump Is a Great Negotiator

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax Friday President Donald Trump is doing a great job of putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Scott was speaking ahead of a rumored summit between Trump and Putin, as the president continues to work toward a goal of obtaining a ceasefire to end the three-year long war. Trump has expressed disappointment with Putin’s unwillingness to end the war and placed tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil.

“President Trump, perfectly done, decided he would put more pressure on Russian oil sales,” Scott said on “National Report." “That was a clear, powerful move that brought Putin to the table with his hands in his pockets, waiting to give President Trump something he wants. That is why they're at the table.”

The South Carolina senator, who was promoting his new book, “One Nation Always Under God,” said he believes progress will come out of the meeting because “President Trump is a great negotiator.”

“Putin is coming to him,” Scott said. “That is a fantastic sign that good things are happening.”

Scott said slapping additional tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, “is really a significant precursor for what we're going to see happen over the next few days."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com