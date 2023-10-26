Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Dems Won't Punish Squad for Antisemitism

Recent actions and statements against Israel by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of "the Squad" of far-left House members, is being ignored by the Democrats who refuse to punish her and others, Rep. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tells Newsmax.

"What we learned over the last several months — and, frankly, the last two weeks — is that the radical left fare well in weaponizing race," Scott, who is seeking the GOP nomination for president, said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Democratic leadership refuses to strip the members of committee assignments because they know any race issue keeps the party in power, Scott said.

"They're so afraid of speaking the truth to "the Squad" and to their antisemitic individuals in their party that they're just silent," Scott said. "Silence makes you complicit with the very comment that we hear ringing around the nation."

Tlaib first garnered criticism when she posted on X, formerly Twitter:

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.

The United States and independent news organizations have since determined the explosion that occurred in the parking lot of the hospital was caused by a misfired rocket from the Palestinian side and the death toll was only between 100 and 300.

Still, Tlaib had not removed the post as of Thursday evening.

She also has been criticized by fellow House members for speaking to Jewish protesters who were illegally inside the Capitol building calling for an end to Israeli bombing in Gaza.

Scott says Jewish friends and business owners tell him they are having to fortify their businesses in the current atmosphere.

"The attacks on our Jewish brothers and sisters has to stop, and you shouldn't have to be Jewish to stand in the gap for common sense, decency, and for truth," Scott said. "That's America. We stand for freedom."

