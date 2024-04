South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott touted to Newsmax the importance of quality education and a two-parent household as keys to success in life.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in an interview that aired Wednesday, Scott stated: "Having a single parent who loves you is incredibly important: 3 out of 4 African American kids today are born into a single-parent household, which is tragic. Here's the biggest opportunity to solve poverty in our nation: Two parents per household; 90% chance of seeing poverty washed away."

According to a Pew Research study, the United States has the highest rate of kids living in single-parent homes in the world.

