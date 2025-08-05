Tim Scott to Newsmax: Biden Presidency Shows Socialism Doesn't Work

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax Tuesday it is "unbelievable" Democrats keep running the same failed socialist playbook.

"It's pretty crazy," Scott said about Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City Democrat primary. "Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. Folks who want socialism in America must have missed the 2024 election. They got stumped and frankly, they got beat like a drum."

Under the Biden administration, the average American household lost nearly $1,100 of spending power a month, Scott said.

"Why? Because the Democrats spent more than $4 trillion trying to solve a problem they created," Scott said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." Ultimately it led to 9% inflation and interest rates so high that today, the average first time home buyer is 38 years old. Having a candidate running here in New York City on socialism is as clearly misguided as their last election attempt."

Scott called the government "the worst kind of monopoly."

"The prices go up and the quality goes down, access goes away," Scott said. "And this is what we've seen happen all across our country. And frankly, it is world history that the more you centralize control, the less of it you have. The more you tax those who have resources, the less of it they deploy into the private sector."

The South Carolina senator said Americans voted for President Donald Trump because they want real opportunities to live the American dream.

"What they don't want is the government to define what the American dream must be for them," Scott said.

