Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: House Drama Will Cost GOP Votes

Sen. Tim Scott, calling for the House to get its "act together" and choose a new speaker, said Saturday that the Republican Party will lose votes in the presidential election if the matter becomes an issue on whether the party is able to govern.

"The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party," the South Carolina Republican, a candidate for the presidency, said in an interview Saturday with Newsmax's "America Right Now." "The zoo called the House today is causing consternation."

Friday afternoon, Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as their nominee for House speaker, deciding after he failed badly on a third ballot for the seat.

"If the next election is about Joe Biden, we win," Scott said. "If it's about why we can't govern in the House of Representatives, we lose every single person who hates what's happened in the last two years."

During those years under Biden, families across the country have been devastated, and his actions "led to the deaths of 13 American soldiers because of the terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan," said Scott. "The last two years have devastated global affairs because a weak president has destroyed confidence in America. Let's not add to the lack of confidence in the Great Opportunity Party, the only alternative for the American people. Let's get our job done. Get a speaker and do not come out of the room until it's done."

Scott, also talking about his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, addressed polling that shows former President Donald Trump ahead of the pack and said such polls represent name recognition and national campaigns.

"My name recognition continues to grow, but we're not running a national campaign," he said. "There's no such thing as a national campaign. We are in Iowa because that's where the campaign will be won. You have to have momentum coming out of Iowa."

Scott added that the good news for his campaign is that as it continues to do town halls in Iowa, his crowds are continuing to grow.

"When the opportunity comes to have that national election, I will, A: be in it, and B: I believe people are already responding here in Iowa," he said.

On the national level, having an "optimistic, positive message" along with having a "backbone and [being] anchored in conservatism" will lead to success, said Scott.

When asked if he thinks there is something that will change the momentum of his campaign, the senator replied that with "every campaign cycle, something happens. The question is: Are you prepared when it does? And that's our goal."

