Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: 'Wipe' Hamas from the Earth

South Carolina Senator and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott told Newsmax on Tuesday that the terrorist group Hamas needs to be wiped from the face of the Earth.

"Bottom line is as President of United States ... one thing I would do is I would not send a mixed message" about the war in Israel, Scott told "The Chris Salcedo Show." The senator's comments come after the Biden administration suggested supporting both Palestine and Israel.

"We need to consistently say one thing," Scott continued: "There is no daylight between America and Israel; we give them our support and make sure that they wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth."

The Republican candidate's comment fell after the terrorist group attacked civilians in Israel on Oct. 7. The war has since provoked strong emotions from all sides of the political aisle.

On Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported, "hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli air raid on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip."

Conversely, the state of Israel denied the claim tweeting that the hospital explosion had been caused by a misfired Hamas rocket.

Earlier on Sunday, the Hebrew and English newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel's communication minister is pushing for "emergency" policy changes that would allow for the imprisonment of any language that is harmful to national morale or that could be construed as enemy propaganda." In the West, such things are referred to as "disinformation," "misinformation," or "malinformation."

