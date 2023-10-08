Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden Is Complicit in These Attacks'

While the White House has tried to rebuke criticism of releasing $6 billion to Iran as "disinformation," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Newsmax said that is merely a deflection for President Joe Biden's own complicity.

"We should stand shoulder to shoulder and back to back with our ally Israel," Scott told "Saturday Agenda." "I'll say it once again. I said it earlier, but Joe Biden is complicit in these attacks.

"The $6 billion he paid to Iran now being used once again in a terrorist attack. We've seen time and time again that Iran continues to fund terrorism in the Middle East. The No. 1 funder of Hamas is, of course, Iran.

"And so we have a lot to work on, and frankly, we need a new president to get the job done."

Biden's State Department initially warned Israel against retaliation against Hamas' terrorist attack before deleting a tweet, a move rebuked by Scott to host Rob Astorino.

"The only answer is the president was asleep at the wheel, and I mean that sincerely," Scott said. "This is not a Republican or Democrat issue.

"This is an issue about the sovereignty of Israel and whether or not we have good solid leadership in the White House that understands that we cannot have daylight between the United States of America and our allies, especially in the moment of conflict.

"Suggesting that you do not retaliate, that you do not defend yourselves, is an abdication of responsibility, and the commander in chief should not have anyone in his administration that has any doubt on that fact."

