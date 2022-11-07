Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: No Surprise GOP Attracting Minorities

African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans have been moving toward the Republican Party in recent years partly because of outreach, but they also care about the same issues as all Americans do, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tells Newsmax.

"I would just simply say that if you want votes you haven't gotten you've got to go to places you haven't gone, and that's what the Republican party has been doing for the last couple of years, going places that we hadn't gone in recent history," Scott said Monday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Scott is the only African American to serve both in the U.S. House and Senate, and created what he calls "The Opportunity Ticket," backing minorities for office "so we have more diversity in our candidates that I've seen in the history of the Republican party," he said.

Candidates such as Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mayra Flores and Wesley Hunt in Texas, and Michelle Steel and Young Kim in California are among the diverse field on the GOP ballot.

Like the population in general, minority voters' top issues are the economy at No. 1., followed by crime, inflation and gas prices, Scott said.

"The issues are right. The candidates are right. America is ready for the great opportunity party."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!