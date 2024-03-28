×
Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: RFK Would Bleed Votes From Biden

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 12:27 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has "no doubt" that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will "bleed votes from the Democrats" — and help lift former President Donald Trump's White House bid in November.

Kennedy's running mate — Nicole Shanahan, ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin — is someone who would be more appealing to the Democrats certainly than Republicans, Scott told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

But the former president already has a winning strategy, according to Scott.

"Well, here's what I know for sure: We need four more years of Donald Trump, and the way we get there is very important," he said. "What we do realize is having that third-party candidate on the ballot, no matter the choice for vice president, is gonna bleed votes from the Democrats.

"That's why they are scurrying around running ads in Detroit trying to keep Black voters in Detroit loyal to the Democratic Party. It's just not working.

"It's why President Donald Trump has a 50-state strategy," he said. "He wants us campaigning in Detroit and in Chicago and Minneapolis and Cleveland, and of course in the rural parts of our country.

"What he wants is a unified country where people who work hard — they're the ones that get lucky."

Scott also slammed Kennedy for his VP pick, calling Shanahan a "dyed-in-the-wool liberal" who wants "a redistribution of wealth."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

Thursday, 28 March 2024 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

